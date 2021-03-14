Galen “Butch” W. Seidner, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

TARPON SPRINGS, Florida (MyValleyTributes) – Galen W. “Butch” Seidner, Jr., 65, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Florida after a three-week battle with COVID-19 pneumonia.

Galen was born April 14, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Galen, Sr. and Jean Russell Seidner.

Raised in Poland, OH, Galen was a 1973 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. He went on to receive his Associate Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Galen’s work career began in manufacturing at Republic Steel in Youngstown, Ohio. With Republic’s closing, Galen and his wife, Kim, made the decision to relocate to Charlotte, North Carolina in 1983.

Galen worked in sales and finance for the automotive industry in the Charlotte area before joining Compact Power Equipment where he was National Finance Manager and later promoted to General Manager of Manufacturing Operations. Just prior to retirement, Galen worked for MMDI, a trailer manufacturing company. Then in 2018, Galen and Kim left the Charlotte area to live at their beach house in Oak Island, North Carolina. In September 2020, Galen and Kim retired to Tarpon Springs, Florida.

In his free time, Galen enjoyed boating on Lake Norman, cruising to the Caribbean, gardening, classic muscle cars, remodeling their homes, riding his Harley motorcycle and spending lazy days at their beach house. Galen and Kim took full advantage of living in North Carolina by doing what Galen loved most, being near the water and boating.

Galen leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kim Kronauer Seidner, whom he married August 23, 1980 and dear friends, Bill and Twila Harker, Chuck Grachanin and Bobbi Lovell, David and Barbara Roth and David and Beth Rhoads.

In addition to his parents, Galen was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John J. and Irene Johnson Kronauer.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. David Cook of Mooresville, North Carolina for his caring and compassionate support and to Bill and Twila Harker for their love and support of Kim through this difficult time. Special thanks to Angela Blankenship, Becky and Kirk Zastrow and all the very special Mariner Village friends and neighbors.

A memorial service celebrating Galen’s life will be held at a future date.

Galen will be greatly missed by everyone he touched in his life.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Galen’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, via website or via phone call to 800-342-2383.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.