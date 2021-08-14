Gailen Cramer, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gailen W. Cramer, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, August 9, 2021.

He leaves behind a large family that loved him deeply and will miss him forever.

He was born Gailen Wayne Cramer in Youngstown, Ohio on May 18, 1937 to parents Warren (Red) and Catherine Cramer.

He attended North High School where he ran track and played football.

He worked as a millwright at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 37 years and later worked for an additional ten years at Campbell City Schools as a custodian.

Gailen was set up on a blind date to meet the love of his life, Patricia Korecki. He often referred to her as “Sweetie.” After meeting her he said, “That’s my girl”. He married Patricia on December 8, 1956. They would have celebrated 65 years this December. Gailen and Patricia moved to Campbell in 1970 to raise their four children. He loved living in Campbell and following all the sports. He was always in the football stands cheering on his Red Devils, even later in life. He was a Red Devil fan for life!

Gailen was a kind, mild-mannered, and gentle soul who never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was an avid outdoor sportsman with a love for hunting and fishing. Many of his catches were given to the less fortunate in our community.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, Patricia (Korecki) Cramer; his four children, Karen (Michael) Lodyn, Bonnie Cohn, Gail (Tim) Clark and David (Julie) Cramer; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Nick) Visingardi, Melanie (Michael) Oberle, Joel (Jessica) Cohn, Melissa (fiance’ Ron) Cohn, Taylor (Justin) Lukasik, Makenzie (Edward) Katsap, Blake (fiance’ Danielle) Cramer and Kennedy Cramer. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Katalina and Savannah Cohn and Michael and Maddox Oberle.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Bette Brunswick and Dollee Spotleson; a brother, Milton (Stoney) Cramer; a great-grandson, Cole David Cramer; a brother-in-law, Mickey Korecki and a sister-in-law, Janie McCarty.

Services for Gailen were private. Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

The Cramer family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for their kindness and support over the last few months during these difficult times.

“Our Dad”

To go through life liked by everyone, respected, and loved is how we should all strive to live. He accomplished so much, however, most never knew. He was humble. At seventeen working in a steel mill for 37 years, only to have it taken away, he never complained. Working another ten years as a janitor, he never quit. Our father was simple but strong. He was never in the newspaper for his achievements or won any awards for his accomplishments. He never wanted what other people had, he was his own man; a pillar of humble strength through hard work and never complaining or quitting. He leaves this life without an enemy in the world and a lesson for all of us. Be kind and you will be liked. Be humble and you will be respected. Work hard and you will achieve. Live like our dad.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com. To send flowers to Gailen’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 15, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.