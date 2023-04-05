LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail Weaver Bohach, 90, died Monday morning, April 3, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Gail was born on born on January 7, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Vern and Edith Norby Weaver.

She was a graduate of Mercer High School and Southside Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gail worked as a registered nurse with the Professional Nurses Registry and served as a former vice-president for the organization, retiring in 1995.

She was a longtime member of the former Coitsville Presbyterian Church, where she served on the Board of Sessions and taught Sunday School.

Gail’s husband, John Bohach, whom she married on November 1, 1958, preceded her in death in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kara Lynn Bohach in 2017; sisters, Virginia Sweesy, Janet Winklevoss, Carol Anderson; and brother, Bob Weaver.

Gail leaves to carry on her memory, her son, John Vern Bohach, and many wonderful nieces.

Per Gail’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private committal service will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Gail’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Angels for Animals, 4750 State Route 165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Gail’s family.

