YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail M. “Peggy” Hall, 84, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by family.

Gail, affectionately known as “Peggy” and “Merm,” was born March 1, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Thomas and Josephine Patterson Cox.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Peggy was a 1957 graduate of Struthers High School.

On August 23, 1958, Peggy married Leonard M. “Derd” Hall. They were blessed with three children and 62 wonderful years of marriage, until he preceded her in death on January 25, 2021.

In addition to being a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, Peggy worked as a receptionist for Dr. David Levy and then as a clerk in the JCPenney Catalog Department. She ultimately retired as a bank and vault teller from Mahoning National Bank/Sky Bank after nearly 30 years of service.

Peggy was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers, where she devoted her time teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Most recently, she was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman.

While raising her children, Peggy was very active in the Jackson Elementary School PTA, serving as a classroom mother and chaperone on field trips.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, watching her favorite soap opera Days of Our Lives, collecting anything roosters and seek and find puzzles. Nothing brought more joy to Peggy than spending time with her family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s extracurricular activities, family dinners, eating out with her husband at What’s Cook’n and keeping in touch with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren via FaceTime.

Peggy leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Leonard D. (Patti) Hall of Boardman, Cheri Hall of Parma and Gary Hall of Cleveland; three grandchildren, Lyndsie (Jason) Erdy of Grove City, Ohio, Alison (Ryan) Stagg of Columbus and Philip (Rita) Hall of Boardman; five great-grandchildren, Justin and Sage Erdy, Elizabeth and Esmeralda Stagg and Josephine Hall; sister, Linda “TJ” Weckerly of Alabama and brother, Tommy (Chris) Cox of Cortland.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Wiesensee.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. at the Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Drive, Boardman, where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. If unable to attend, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=pqjvEJoQflk to livestream the service.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to one of Peggy’s favorite charities, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, or by visiting www.guidingeyes.org.

