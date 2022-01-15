BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail E. Green, 79, passed away Thursday morning, January 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Gail was born March 16, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Irwin and Ruth (Metzger) Frease and was a lifelong resident of the valley.

She graduated from Boardman High School in 1960, Kent State University in 1964 with a Bachelor’s Degree in education, and continued and earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Kent State University.

Gail was a school teacher for Boardman Local Schools for over 26 years.

She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, the National Panhellenic Conference, Mahoning County Retired Teachers Association, the Junior League of Youngstown and the Knitting Guild.



Gail was a devoted mother and grandmother (Gigi). She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, sitting on her back porch, amongst her beautiful flowers, watching her beloved Cleveland Indians and was always cooking up something in her kitchen. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Gail is survived by two children, Brad (Heidi) Green of Matthews, North Carolina and Mindy (John) DePietro of Boardman; a stepson, Thom (Sheila) Hura of Boardman; six grandchildren, Joel Green, Logan Green, Trey DePietro, Brady DePietro, Ericka Hess and Nick Hura; two cousins, Jan (Gary) Gerstner of Lebanon, Ohio and Richard (Sharon) Bare of Atlanta, Georgia.

Besides her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Michael “Mick” Hura; a cousin, Russell Bare and her uncle and aunt, Jack and Eloise Bare.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a Memorial Service celebrating Gail’s life at noon on Saturday at the funeral home with Randi Pappa officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Easter Seals Transportation of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana Counties, 299 Edwards Street, Youngstown, OH 44502 or to Michael R. Hura Scholarship at Youngstown State University Foundation, 606 Wick Ave Youngstown, OH 44502 in memory of Gail.

Condolences may be sent to Gail’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.