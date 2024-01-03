(MyValleyTributes) – Gage Vincent Labonte, 21 of Kiln, Mississippi, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in Ohio.

Gage was born January 12, 2002 in Newport News, Virginia, a son of Mandy R. Courtaway King and Gerard E. Labonte III.

Gage was raised in Hampton Roads, Virginia until middle school and then moved with his family to Gulf Coast, Mississippi. In Mississippi, he attended Hancock High School, participated in the Junior ROTC program and the Seabee Cadets.

Gage loved everything and anything music. He was passionate about writing music and played the drums and the clarinet. Some of Gage’s other favorite hobbies included skateboarding and hanging out with friends.

Gage will be lovingly remembered for his admirable qualities of being loving, brave, honest, heroic, and protective, as he always stood up for the underdog.

Gage is survived by his parents, Mandy King and stepfather, Cully King, of Kiln, Mississippi and Gerald E. Labonte III of Yorktown, Virginia; grandparents, Michael and Dawn Courtaway of Kiln, Mississippi, Jr. and Barbara Labonte of Yorktown, Virginia and Joe and Gail King of Biloxi, Mississippi; great-grandmother, June Maxey of Northport, Florida; siblings, Rayne Troxell of Williamsburg, Virginia, Maximus Labonte of Kiln, Mississippi, Aurora Labonte of Kiln, Mississippi, Sunday, Wynter and Wonderful Troxell, of Youngstown, Ohio; stepsiblings, Kaylee and Brendan; uncles and aunts, Matthew and Karen Courtaway of Orlando, Florida and Regan and Melissa Lipinski of Williamsburg, Virginia; very close cousins, Tetum, Tristan and Nicolas, of Orlando, Florida and Abigail, Chloe, Jake and Eli, of Yorktown, Virginia and many great-aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and amazing friends that loved Gage dearly.

Gage was preceded in death by his one true love, Jade Norman and great-grandparents, Charles and Mae Noullet.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held following visitation at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

Arrangements in Ohio were handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

