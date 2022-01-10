STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gaetano A. “Guy” Centofanti, 66, of Struthers died Sunday morning, January 9, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 7, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Donald and Virginia (Carrocce) Centofanti and had been a lifelong area resident.

Guy was 1975 graduate of Struthers High School and had worked in maintenance at the Southern Park Mall for several years.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. Guy was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves his sister, Amelia (Brian) Smith of Hubbard Township; his brother, Arthur Paul (Theresa) Centofanti of Salem; four nieces, Janae (Jake) Amis of Valdosta, Georgia, Maria (Kosta) Karatzas of Trinity, FL, Virginia (John) Brokalakis of Trinity, Florida and Charity (Rick) Irick of Fort Myers, Florida; four nephews, Gregory (Nikki Nicodemus) Iker of Amelia, Ohio, Dalton Smith of Shapsville, Pennsylvania, Derrek (Ashley) Smith of Cortland, Ohio and Dayne (Miranda) Smith of Girard, Ohio. He also leaves several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents.

If love and prayers could have saved you, you would have been with us forever! But as much as we loved you, God loved you more.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Guy at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m.-10:15 a.m. prior to the Mass at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to the staff in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, especially nurses, Heather and Barb.

Because of the recent surge of COVID-19, the family requests visitors attending either the visitation or funeral Mass wear masks and respect the 6-foot rule.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

