Struthers, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fujiko H. Allen, 91, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Saturday morning, November 11, 2023, at Kent Ridge Senior Living.

Fujiko, affectionately known as “Fuji,” was born October 15, 1932 in Japan, a daughter of Shinroku and Ine Ichikawa Hoshino.

During the Korean Conflict, she met James F. Allen, while he was stationed in Japan with the US Army. They were married on December 22, 1955 and returned to James’ hometown upon his honorable discharge. Fujiko was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and homemaker. In her later years, Fuji worked as a nanny and housekeeper for a local family.

A talented artist, Fuji enjoyed oil and watercolor painting, focusing mainly on landscapes. In her leisure time, she also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and sewing.

Fuji will be lovingly remembered for her sweet disposition, kindness and willingness to help others.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her five children, Robert (Cristina) Allen of Cuyahoga Falls, Debra (Mike) Smith of Windham, Wendy (Ken) Scholz of Bend, Oregon, Donald (Karen) Allen of Gahanna, and James Allen of Boardman; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Fuji was preceded in death by her husband, James, on July 13, 2006; sisters, Teleco and Ukiko; brother, Takeji and a grandson, Daniel.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.

