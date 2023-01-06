YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick Arthur Friedrich went Home to be with the Lord at age 100.9 on January 2, 2023.

Born on March 22, 1922 to Nettie Marie Springer Friedrich and Frederick George Friedrich in

Youngstown, Ohio, he was raised in the Briar Hill neighborhood and graduated from Rayen High

School.

Dr. Friedrich loved being a doctor! He was a gifted, dedicated and honorable family physician

in the Youngstown area, with a private practice in Boardman. He earned his pre-med degree

from Youngstown College and his medical degree from George Washington University Medical

School.

He served his country in the U.S. Army as a medical officer, field physician, Chief

Medical Assistant Administrator and Chief Medical Administrator.

He served as the President of the Youngstown Hospital Association and he promoted community medical awareness by creating the Ask-The-Doctor booth at the Canfield Fair’s Medical Building, where he also assisted in the display of a Canfield doctor’s office from the early 1900’s. He was on the Board of the Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living facility and was an active, contributing member of Christian ministries at St. Mark Lutheran Church and Old North Church in Canfield.

Dr. Friedrich deeply loved his family and enjoyed hosting annual family excursions to Camp

Agawaten, Golden Lake, Ontario, Canada where his medical expertise included treating clam

shell cuts, fish hook removal, bites from giant mosquitos, poison ivy and the dreaded Golden

Lake Itch. His enjoyment of fishing as part of the ‘Numb Bums’ and playing his guitar and

harmonica around campfires were legendary. At home on his farm, he enjoyed his Kubota

tractor and outdoor physical work after long days of hospital rounds and office hours.

Fredrick leaves behind his daughter, Nancy (Jeffrey) Hartmann; sons, Carl (Bonnie nee

Jereb) Friedrich and John (Sherry nee Ockuly) Friedrich; grandsons, Seth (Leah), Drew (Abby),

and Todd (Leah), Hartmann and Adam (Carrie) Friedrich; great-grandchildren Jovie, Ramie,

Nolan, Henry, Lucy, Janie, Cooper, and Chase Hartmann, and Jordan (Gina), Drew (Lisa) and

Abbey Friedrich; and great-great-granddaughter, Summer Jane.

Special thanks to Victoria House Assisted Living in Austintown, Maplewood Assisted Living in

Chardon, Ohio, and Governor’s Pointe in Mentor, Ohio, and to Hospice of the Western Reserve.

Family members are thankful and blessed every single day because of the work ethic he

imparted, his impeccable character, and his teaching of impactful life lessons. Dad Friedrich will

be missed and his memory cherished.

