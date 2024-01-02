NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick William Voigt III, 67, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, December 27, 2023, in the emergency room at Jameson Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Frederick, known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born October 29, 1956 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frederick and Margaret (Duffy) Voigt.

He graduated from Beaver Area High School and later graduated from ITT, studying computers.

Bill served in the U.S. Army.

Bill worked for N & F Food Stores – Save-A-Lot, on Butler Avenue in New Castle, Pennsylvania, as a butcher and manager of the meat department. He did maintenance for Crago Veterinary Clinic on West Boulevard in Boardman as well.

Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a “Mr. Fix-it” and was great working with his hands. In his free time, Bill enjoyed being outdoors and camping.

Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, the former Sharon L. Brown, whom he married on September 17, 1983; two daughters, Jestine N. (Timothy) Aliff of Canfield, Ohio and Kathryn C. (Eric Emch) Voigt of Northfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jaxson T. Aliff and Maxwell J. Aliff both of Canfield, Ohio and Ava Mae Emch of Northfield, Ohio; two brothers, Robert (Dawn) Voigt and Kenneth (Linda) Voigt; two sisters, Cheryl (Bill) Balderston and Donna Hartman and his mother-in-law, Carol Brown of North Lima, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Cappello-Baker and his father-in-law, Kenneth Brown.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date for Bill.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity.

