Fred Ranalli, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Ranalli, 75, of Boardman, died Saturday afternoon, March 27, 2021 at his home.

He was born February 7, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Mary (Russ) Ranalli.

He lived in the area until his retirement in 2004 when he moved to Florida with his wife. He returned to the area in 2014.

He was a 1965 graduate of Boardman High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for forty years through Operating Engineer’s Local 660.

He enjoyed fishing, country music and spending time at the beach in Florida. He had a green thumb and loved planting and gardening.

His wife, the former Diana Hulvalchick, whom he married on September 24, 1966, died February 13, 2014.

Fred leaves his two daughters, Renee (Joseph) Voytus of Boardman and Sheree Mangerson of Struthers; a brother, Edward Ranalli of Girard; a sister, Diane Carbon of Poland and two granddaughters, Isabella and Ava Ryan.

Besides his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, John Ranalli.

Per Fred’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

