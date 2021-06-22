Frank W. Hoffman III, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank W. Hoffman III, 71, died Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Frank was born February 26, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Leanora (Newell) Hoffman.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Frank was a 1968 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969, proudly serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1973 with the rank of TM3 and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Returning to the area after his military service, Frank joined the Ironworkers Local 207 in 1977. Dedicating his skill to the trade for the next 29 years, Frank retired in 2006.

Frank took great pride in his home that he built alongside his father. He enjoyed working on projects around home, tending to his yard, flower and vegetable gardening, sitting by the fire and especially relaxing on his front porch watching the sunsets over the lake. Family was extremely important to Frank and nothing made him happier than when everyone came together for family gatherings. In his spare time, he also enjoyed traveling when he got the opportunity and cheering on the Cleveland Indians and Browns. Living for a good time and loving to entertain others, Frank will be affectionately remembered for his sense of humor, being a prankster and his unique storytelling ability that pulled you right in and made you feel like you were right there!

Frank is survived by his three children, Melinda “Mindy” (Allen) Holtzman of Poland, Frankie (fiancé, Andy Wolniewicz) Hoffman of Petersburg, Michigan and Justin Hoffman of North Lima; brother, Daryl (Valerie) Hoffman of Petersburg; his five grandchildren, Caleb, AJ, Kalotina, Browning and Sia and former wife and mother of his children, Victoria Hoffman of New Middletown.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25 at Noon at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery with full military honors.

