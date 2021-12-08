STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. Sebest, 94, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Austintown Health Care Center surrounded by his family.

Frank was born March 22, 1927 in Youngstown, the son of the late Martin and Ann (Bobeck) Sebest.

He served in the U.S. Army in the First Occupation of Germany under General Patton during World War II.

After the war, Frank returned to the Youngstown area and worked as a baker, receiver and a sanitary engineer for a local baking company for over 40 years, retiring in 1979.

Frank was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, formerly known as St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. He had a green thumb and was an avid gardener, growing many varieties of flowers and vegetables for his family, friends and neighbors. He was a fan of Dale Earnhardt, attending many races with his sons and son-in-law. He was also a supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

He was a devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and attended many of their sporting events over the years.

Frank is survived by his wife of 71 years, the former Pauline A. Pavlik, whom he married on June 24, 1950; four children, Frank (Charlene) Sebest of St. Clair, Michigan, Alice M. (Harry) Turic of Canfield, David J. Sebest of Struthers, and Michael Keith (Heather) Sebest of Poland; six grandchildren, Kayla Sebest, Mark (Grace) Turic, Cassandra (William) D’Amico, Carli Sebest, Maggie Sebest, and Halle Sebest; three great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Jenny Popa of Austintown, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Sebest and eight siblings.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

There will be a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers with Reverend Martin Celuch officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warriors Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 in memory of Frank.

