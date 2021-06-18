Frank R. DeCola, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. DeCola, of Matthews, North Carolina, a beloved son, brother and uncle passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021.

He was born June 30, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Janet (Babtist) and Frank DeCola.

Frank was a 1982 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Youngstown State University where he studied criminal justice.

For most of his professional life, he was a senior estimator, most recently with Donofrio Mechanicals.

Frank was a kind soul with a heart of gold, forever loyal to his friends and family. He enjoyed a good debate with anyone who would engage and always made time for loved ones. An avid sports fan all his life, Frank enjoyed golf, NASCAR, attending college and professional sporting events, namely Notre Dame and the Washington Football Team but one of his highlights every Fall was the annual trip to the Football Hall of Fame with his nephews, brother and brother-in-law.

Frank will be missed by his four siblings, Jean (George) Schidell of Boardman, Ron (Michele) DeCola of Poland, Victoria (John) Thompson of Avon and Patty DeCola of Poland; niece, Mia DeCola; four nephews, Michael (Lindsay) Schidell, Anthony DeCola, Michael and John Thompson; great-niece, Audrey Schidell and loving uncle, aunt and cousin, John, Charlyn and Christopher DeCola, respectively.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Janet (Babtist) and Frank DeCola and grandparents, Domenico and Pierina DeCola, Domenic and Victoria Babtist.

A private family service will be held on Friday, June 18 at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland, Ohio.

Entombment at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.



The family requests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions in memory of Frank DeCola to ASPCA by going to www.aspca.org.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

