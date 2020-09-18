Frank J. Kovalchik, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J Kovalchik, 85 of Poland, died Thursday morning, September 17, 2020 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

He was born May 22, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Frank and Marie (Cheff) Kovalchik and had been a lifelong area resident.

Frank was a 1953 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He had worked as a crane operator for Youngstown Sheet & Tube. He had also worked as a lineman for Ohio Edison for 15 years before retiring.

He enjoyed woodworking, collecting trains and attending train shows. He was also an avid Notre Dame fan.

Frank cherished his four girls and his grandchildren, especially during the holidays. He will forever be remembered for his love for the outdoors, especially boating and camping when his girls were young, giving his grandchildren lawnmower rides in the backyard and kite flying in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. He was an avid maker of anise pizzelles and enjoyed taking the family for ice cream on hot summer days. Although he was not a man of many words, his faith and love for his family were prevalent. His legacy will live on in the hearts of our family forever.

Besides his wife of 30 years, Nancy Lee Haggerty English Kovalchik, he leaves four daughters, Sue (Augie) D’Orazio of Jacksonville, Florida, Pauline (Richard) Herman of Boardman, Mary (Steven) Lynch of Youngstown and Julie (Frank) Mongiardo of Louisville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Natalie (Julio) Carreno, Agustin, Richard, Corey, Nathan, Dominic and Olivia and two great-grandchildren, Faustina Marie and Gianna. He also leaves Nancy’s children, Robert (Donna) English, Victoria English and Jill (English) Calderone (Mike), as well as their children, David (Linda), Matthew, James, Kelly and Carly.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by two sisters, Diane Humenik and Lucille Kovalchik and Nancy’s grandson, Michael James Calderone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Monday, September 21 with a prayer service at 10:15 a.m. prior to the Mass at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Because of COVID-19, all guests visiting the funeral home are asked to wear masks and honor the 6-foot rule.

Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank J. Kovalchik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: