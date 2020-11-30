Frank J. Bobovecz, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Bobovecz, Jr., 73, passed away Friday evening, November 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Frank was born June 10, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Ann Jurica Bobovecz.

Raised in Struthers, Frank was a 1965 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

In January of 1966, Frank enlisted in the United States Navy and was assigned to the Marine Corpman Medic in Vietnam for one year. After 3 1/2 years of service, Frank was honorably discharged and returned to his hometown of Struthers.

Frank worked alongside his father and brother in their family business, Bobovecz Auto Body. Frank later became sole owner and in 2002 sold the business after 30 years of service. Frank was extremely skilled at refurbishing classic cars and family and friends benefited from his artistic talents.

A bowler, Frank for many years served on the Thursday night bowling league at the Holiday Bowl. He also enjoyed golfing and camping and fishing with his family every summer at Lake Milton. A big time fan of NASCAR, Frank also loved the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.

Frank will always be remembered for his one liners that always made people laugh and for his caring, loving heart. Frank had a generous soul and would do anything for anybody in need.

Frank leaves behind his daughter, Holly (Dan) McCready of Lowellville; his longtime girlfriend, Denise Altier at home; stepson, Chuck Altier of Struthers; two brothers, Richard (Debbie) Bobovecz of Hubbard and William (Kimberly) Bobovecz of Naples, Florida; two sisters, Carol (Wray) Elliott of Fancy Gap, Virginia and Mary Beth (Paul) Ebere of Bonita Springs, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank also leaves his four-legged buddies, Jerry Lee and Dalton.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Stacey Altier and brother-in-law, Rob Karish.

Friends will be received Thursday, December 3 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A prayer service will be held Friday, December 4 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers with Fr. Marian Babyak officiating.

We kindly ask that visitors wear a mask, honor the 6-foot rule and do not linger after seeing the family.

Contributions may be made to the any veteran’s organization.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.