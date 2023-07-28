POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Day, 77, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Frank, also affectionately known by family and friends as “Frankie” and “Buzzy,” was born July 21, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Augustus and Martha Demeny Day.

A lifelong resident of Poland, Frank was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1964.

On December 24, 1965, Frank married the former Cheryl “Cherie” A. Parker.

Shortly after their marriage, Frank was drafted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War with the 1st Engineers Battalion. The battalion deployed to the Republic of South Vietnam as part of the 1st Infantry Division and cleared obstacles, built roads, airfields, base camps and bridges in support of numerous combat operations. After serving two years, he was honorably discharged with the rank of SP4 and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Marksman Badge.

Upon his military discharge, Frank returned to his hometown, where he and Cherie made their home. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage, raising their three daughters along the way and later welcoming the addition of their grandson. Frank was a loving husband, dedicated father and proud “Grandpa.”

From a young age, Frank developed a steadfast and strong work ethic. While still in high school, he worked as a mechanic at Pyramid Motors. He was a member of the LIUNA Local 125, representing Youngstown construction workers. Frank worked for many different construction companies including, Allied Erecting & Dismantling, H.H. Miller and George Shovlin. While working construction full-time, he would also take on side jobs of his own, which eventually led him to open his own business, Frank Day Excavating. A perfectionist in his work, he truly took pride in what he did and was still recently working until his health began to fail. He earned the nickname “Groundhog” for his love of digging and his wife often joked he had hydraulic fluid running through him instead of blood!

Frank enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with his grandson, friends and co-workers each morning at Bob Evans, where they stopped for breakfast before heading to work. When not working, which wasn’t often, he spent his free time restoring and tinkering with his antique cars. Frank will be lovingly remembered for his big heart that was so often shown through his kind actions.

Frank leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, Cherie; three daughters, Lorie (Kevin) Rogers of Springfield Township, Julie Day of Austintown and Alicia (Philip Morris) Day of Littleton, Massachusetts; grandson, Christian Day of Boston and nephews, Tom, Dennis (also his Godson) and Jason Clark.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Vickey Sue “Susie” Clark.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 30 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Monday, July 31 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery with full military honors.

