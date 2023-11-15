PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Romeo, 90, of Pulaski, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 14, 2023, peacefully at his home.



Frank was born at the same location on September 9, 1933, a son of the late Philip Anthony “Tony” and Mary (Zappia) Romeo.

Frank graduated from Union Area High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania, Class of 1952.

He was a lifelong member of St. James the Apostle Parish in New Bedford (later Holy Spirit Parish).



Frank was a caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed working the land and spending time with his family. From the time he was a young boy, Frank worked in agriculture. As Director of Land Management for Villa Maria Farms, Villa Maria, Pennsylvania, he provided over 65 years of selfless service for the Sisters of the Humility of Mary. Although never formally educated in agronomy, he became so accomplished that he was recognized and awarded by various institutions of higher learning, including Penn State and Slippery Rock Universities. He was often requested to participate in lecturing for educational courses at those institutions, along with sharing in several local programs regarding land management and sustainable farming. He worked in various capacities at the Lawrence County Conservation District, including serving as a Director for the District.



Frank is survived by five children, twin David F. (Devina) Romeo of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Daniel E. (Cynthia) Romeo of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, Donald M. Romeo of Naples, Florida, Diane M. Natale of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Donna J. (Augustine) Biscardi of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was close to several cousins and is survived by Virginia Serafino, along with a large family in Australia.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, the former Florence M. Wanamaker, whom he married on September 25, 1954 and his twin son, Philip Romeo.



The Romeo family would like to extend its appreciation to caregivers, Karen, Sherri, Amy, Maryanne, Paulette, Denise and Amanda, who provided countless hours of care and support for Frank at his home.



Family and friends may call on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland, OH.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Vitus Catholic Church, 910 S. Mercer Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania with Fr. Joseph McCaffrey officiating.

Interment will take place at St. James (Villa Maria) Cemetery, Villa Maria, Pennsylvania.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org in memory of Frank.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Frank’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Albert Romeo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.