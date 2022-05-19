POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis John Harnutovsky, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.

Francis, known by his family and friends as “Frank,” was born March 19, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late John and Margaret (Holecko) Harnutovsky.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1966 and was a lifelong area resident of the Mahoning Valley.

After high school Frank started working for Youngstown Sheet & Tube for several years. He later worked for the Schwebel’s Bakery Company in Youngstown as a bread delivery man for 30 years, retiring in 2013. After retiring, Frank worked part-time for Struthers Sharpening for six years.

He owned a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and spent many hours riding on the open road. In his free time, Frank enjoyed watching football and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns.

He was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Hannah.

Frank is survived by two sons, Francis J. Harnutovsky, Jr. of Poland, and Brian J. (Dawn) Harnutovsky of Youngstown; a granddaughter, Hannah L. Harnutovsky; a sister-in-law, Cyndi Argiro; two nieces, Melissa (Dan) Florig and Jennifer (Jarod) Markus; and two nephews, Pattrick (Abbey) Agiro and Vince (Lee) Argiro.

Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, the former Lorraine S. Argiro, whom he married on May 9, 1970 and died on June 28, 2007; a brother, David J. Harnutovsky and brother-in-law, Randy Argiro.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. A funeral service will follow on Monday, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home with Deacon Ray Hatala officiating. There will be a motorcycle and car funeral procession to St. John the Baptist Cemetery for the committal service.

