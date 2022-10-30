BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “TeTe” Phillips, 95, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at the Briarfield Place in Boardman, Ohio, surrounded by the love of her family.

Frances, affectionately known as “TeTe” from the time she was a young child, was born on June 30, 1927 in Emmons, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine “Katie” Marion Marcoaldi.

She was raised in Canton, Ohio and later worked in the Ekco factory, where they manufactured baking pans.

While at a dance, she met George Phillips and they were married on September 29, 1956. Upon her marriage, TeTe became a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. For several years, George and TeTe made their home in Amsterdam, Ohio, before moving to Richmond, Ohio, where they raised their three children. They celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage until George preceded her in death on August 19, 2015. After George’s passing, TeTe shared her time living between her children’s homes and enjoying precious family time.

She was a longtime active member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond, where she enjoyed being a part of the Catholic Women’s Club, helping with many of the church dinners and projects.

Some of TeTe’s favorite things included playing cards, bingo, casino trips and relaxing to the occasional glass of Merlot or Michelob Ultra. TeTe was also a talented cook and baker and was especially known for her delicious spaghetti sauce, lasagna, fried chicken and Greek nut rolls. Family meant everything to TeTe and through the years, many memorable family vacations were taken to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. George and TeTe also enjoyed their time spent as snowbirds in Cocoa Beach, Forida. TeTe’s feisty and firecracker personality, along with her sense of humor and uplifting spirit, will be missed by so many.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Daniel (Cheryl) Phillips of Steubenville, Ohio, Donna (Michael) DelFiandra of Bridgman, Michigan and Kendra Helon of Poland, Ohio; brother, Joseph (Judy) Marcoaldi of Alliance, Ohio; sister, Irene Wilson of Carrollton, Ohio; grandchildren, Dana (Josh) Troski, Taylor Helon, Madison Helon, Michael (Jennifer) DelFiandra, Jr., Emily (Mike Dombrowski) DelFiandra and great-grandchildren, Logan, Quinn, Mary, Annie and Annabell.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Phillips; son-in-law, Michael J. Helon, Jr.; brother, Firpo Marcoaldi and sisters, Alfa Falbo and Jean Kuhn.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, where a memorial service will follow at 11:15 a.m., with her nephew Rev. Mark Marcoaldi officiating.

