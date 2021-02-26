Frances P. Hackett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “Fran” Paige Hackett, age 78, passed away peacefully at El Camino Hospital in Mountain View, California on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

She was born in Athens, Ohio on December 29, 1942 to John and Ruth Haralambie.

Fran graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown, Ohio and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania in 1964. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Alpha Psi Omega while attending college. Fran continued her studies and attended Kent State University in Kent, Ohio where she earned a Master of Education with a concentration in Mathematics in 1969.

Fran was a dedicated teacher and taught Mathematics and French for almost 15 years at Boardman High School before retiring to move to Palo Alto, California with her family.

Fran was a 36-year resident of Palo Alto and enjoyed watching movies and television, reading, listening to music, quilting and caring for her golden retrievers.

She is survived by her son, Lyndsay; daughter-in-law, Kim and grandsons, Ethan and Aiden.

There will be no calling hours or service held locally.

Frances will be buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman, Ohio.

