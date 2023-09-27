STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances K. Vicarel, 97, passed away on September 26, 2023, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Frances, affectionately known as “Fritzi” by family and friends, was born September 21, 1926 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of Alexander and Katherine Tetla Adamczyk.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, she attended Struthers High School.

On February 21, 1949, Fritzi married John “Jack” Vicarel, and became a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. They were blessed with 60 wonderful years of marriage and three children.

After her last child graduated, Fritzi began working for the pillow factory Brentwood Originals from 1976 until her retirement in 1991. In retirement, she worked part-time for Transit Service as a school bus aide until June of 2010.

Mrs. Vicarel was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers and its Altar and Rosary Society and Infant Jesus of Prague Guild. Fritzi was a woman of great faith and said the Rosary a minimum of four times a day. She was also a former member of several area golf leagues and the Mt. Carmel Society Bocce League in Lowellville.

Some of Fritzi’s favorite pastimes included cooking and baking Polish and Italian dishes, casino trips, following Duke basketball, college football, and pro baseball.

She leaves to carry on her memory, children, Monte (Che Che) Vicarel of Poland Township, Jack (Gina) Vicarel of Lowellville, and Kathy (Ken) Evans of Boardman; grandchildren, Anne Scavnicky, Monica (Kelly Triplett) Vicarel, Gina (Adam) Shaffer, Jacklyn (Alan) Podolsky, Chelsea Marrie, Brooke Marrie, Jordan Marrie; great-grandchildren, Michael Scavnicky, Alec Vicarel, Zachary Vicarel, Monte Shaffer, Kenley Marrie, and Jackson Louthan; her caregiver who became like family, Leo (Jon) Britton of Struthers; and special friends Mary Ackerman and Charlene Carabbia.

In addition to her parents, Fritzi was preceded in death by her husband Jack on July 20, 2009; siblings, Michael Bochenek, Frank Bochenek, Stella Racine; and grandson-in-law, Jerry Scavnicky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., Boardman, and Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the staff at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care given to Fritzi during her short stay.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.