GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances J. Pascarella, 85, passed away Monday evening, October 24, 2022, at Hampton Woods surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Pascarella was born January 4, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Grana) Canale.

She graduated from East High School in 1956 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Frances cherished being a mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Brendans Church in Youngstown and St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

Frances is survived by three sons, Alexander (Diane) Pascarella of Boardman, Salvatore (Cheri) Pascarella of Boardman, John (Debora) Pascarella of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, Christina Pascarella, Alexander (Mishell) Pascarella, Salvatore Pascarella, John (Nicole) Pascarella Jr., Jamie Pascarella, Jill (Vincent) Burton, Joseph (Brittany) Pascarella, and Vincent Pascarella; and a sister, Mary Pauline Wheaton of Florida.

Besides her parents, Frances was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Canale; and a sister, Mary Nancy Sanders.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 48 Main Street in Girard with Fr. Jordan Kelly, O.P. officiating. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

