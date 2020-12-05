Frances C. (Sinkovich) Yaksic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances C. Yaksic, 86, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 3, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Youngstown Campus.

Fran was born November 14, 1934, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Catherine Botak Sinkovich.

Raised on the North Side of Youngstown, Fran was a graduate of The Rayen School, Class of 1953. She went on to receive her LPN Certificate from Choffin Career Center.

She worked for several health care facilities and retired in 1995 after 40 years of service.

Fran enjoyed bingo and loved to dance.

She met her husband, Michael Yaksic, while dancing at the Holiday Bowl. They were married on February 17, 1962.

Fran centered herself around her family. Wonderful memories were made summering at Port Clinton, boating, fishing, swimming and visiting Marblehead lighthouse. They also wintered at Kissimmee and Disney World was a family tradition. Fran’s great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she adored them.

Fran leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Michael, of over 58 years; one son, Michael (Kim) Yaksic of Pompano Beach, Florida; one daughter, Christine (Raymond) Kondas of Coitsville, Ohio; one granddaughter, Tiffany (Adam) Lesnansky of Coitsville, Ohio and two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Adam.

Friends will be received Tuesday, December 8, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 9, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

