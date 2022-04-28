YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Forest L. Webster, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 22, 2022, at his home in Youngstown.

Forest was born May 7, 1961 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Richard and Gwendolyn (Hartman) Webster.

He moved to the Youngstown area in 1965 and was a welding shop manager for several years before becoming disabled.

In his free time, Forest liked watching and also participated in drag racing, where he earned several awards.

Forest is survived by his mother, Gwen Walker of Struthers; three children, Brena Lanneaux, Brittany Troyer and Brent Webster all from Ohio; eight grandchildren; a brother, Earl H. Webster of Struthers; two sisters, Mary L. (Richard) Davis of Auburn, Alabama and Barbara (Greg) Plute of Columbus, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Anna M. Webster of Boardman and step-sister, Sylvia (Bruno) Malepou of Struthers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard and a brother, Richard J. Webster, Jr.

Per Forest’s request, there will be no funeral service or calling hours at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

