Floyd M. Patrick, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd M. Patrick, 95, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Merrill Gardens Solivita Marketplace in Kissimmee, Florida.

Floyd was born December 13, 1925 in Poland, Ohio, the son of the late Riley N. and Bessie G. (Emery) Patrick.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1945, where he lettered two years in track.

Floyd was a steelworker for Sharon Steel, starting as a chemist and later working at the electric furnace before retiring.

He was a former member of the Church of God in Struthers.

Floyd was a member of Struthers V.F.W. #3538. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and bus trips to the casinos. He enjoyed searching and collecting seashells, which he would to make different crafts for family and friends.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and a friend to everyone he met.

Floyd is survived by his son, Dennis M. (Mary) Patrick of Kissimmee, Florida; two grandchildren, Stephen (Danielle) Patrick of Lithia, Florida and Katie (John) Rogala of Kissimmee, Florida; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Patrick and his sister-in-law, Delores (Gene) Zook of Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, the former Jean G. Garvin, whom he married on July 26, 1947 and died April 17, 2000; three sisters, Irene Meredith, Esther Berletchick and Alberta Whittacker and four brothers, Ernie Patrick, Fred Patrick, Cecil Patrick and Earl Patrick.

There will be a funeral service on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers with Pastor Brian Ethridge officiating. Family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home with the funeral service to follow.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors not staying for the service, please do not linger after seeing the Patrick family.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Central Florida Vitas Healthcare, 2201 Lucien Way, Suite 100 Maitland, FL 32751 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Floyd.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

