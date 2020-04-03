Florence V. O’Neill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence V. O’Neill, 91 of Youngstown, died Thursday morning April 2, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born December 25, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Patrick and Veronica (Finn) Hughes and had been a lifelong area resident.

Florence was a 1947 graduate of South High School and had worked as a Secretary for the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, retiring in 1993.

She was a member of St. Christine Catholic Church and had belonged to the St. Dominic’s Senior Citizens organization and was a member of the Saxon Club.

Her husband, Bernard J. O’Neill, whom she married in 1956 died June 16, 2008.

She leaves her daughter, Diane O’Neill of Tuscon, Arizona; Two sons, Gary (Peg) O’Neill of Lordstown and Brian O’Neill Huntington Beach, California; two sisters, Eleanor Hughes of Youngstown and Marge Goodall of Canfield; a brother, Robert F. Hughes of Parma; three grandchildren, Jason (Aisha) Harrison, Brandon O’Neill (Rachel Jones) and Daniel O’Neill; two great-grandchildren, Jason and Landon Harrison; several nieces and nephews, as well as her extended family at the Blackburn Home.

.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Navy Seal Brad O’Neill; a grandson, Justin Harrison; two brothers, Patrick and Harry Hughes and a sister, Rosemary Frank.

A memorial mass celebrating Florence’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

