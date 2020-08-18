Florence F. Marsteller, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence was born January 13, 1927 in Zanesville, Ohio to Ralph and Mildred Fitz. She was the oldest of three children. Two brothers, William and George Fitz, passed away in 1990 within three days of each other.

She married James Edward Marsteller on November 23, 1945. She met him in the sixth grade and told her dear friend, Martha, that he was “the cutest boy in the whole class”. They were married just before he was discharged from the Navy. James passed away in 1997.

Florence began working at Cafaro Hospital (Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital) when the doors opened in 1953. During her 38 years of service, she worked in various capacities and was one of only two women administrators during the 1960s. The employees fondly referred to her as “Mrs. M”.

She and Jim had two daughters, Cheryle (David) Durham and Amy (Joe) Donatella. Cheryle has two children, Annette (Chris) Helm and Jim (Kris) Canacci and three stepchildren, Dan (Christy) Durham, David (Bonnie) Durham and Christine (Dan) Thompkins. Amy has two children, Joe (Katie) Donatella and Shari (Joe) Sfara.

Florence was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Miranda, Gillian, Jackson, Clark, Joey, Alex and Ellie, as well as a large and loving extended family.

Florence loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren deeply. Their smiles and hugs gave her great joy.

Special thanks to Woodlands Assisted Living (Greg, Adrian, Lynn and Jamie). Also a special thanks to Crossroads Hospice and everyone who was a tremendous help to our family during this difficult time.

Private funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with Hospice Chaplain Loretta Pugh officiating.

There are no calling hours.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

