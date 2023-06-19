BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – An hour of calling will be held from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church on Thursday, June 22, 2023, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. John Jerek for Florence Eleanor (Nin) Hirt, who passed away peacefully in the company of her family on June 18, 2023 one day before her 92nd birthday.

Born Florence Eleanor Tessari in Windber (Mine 40 Scalp Level), Pennsylvania on June 19, 1931. Florence was one of eight children of Elisabetta (Menegatti) and Antonio Lelio Tessari.

After her schooling in Windber, Florence began her working career as a Seamstress. Eventually, her older brother, Dino Aldo, introduced her to his best friend, Andy Hirt, with whom she began a relationship that led to a lifetime commitment. Florence married Andrew J. Hirt on August 23, 1952.

Florence and Andy built a solid marriage and family while working to improve their lives. After building a home together on Lemoyne Avenue in Boardman, they proceeded to increase their family and work together to establish a private company. Along the way, Florence found time to care for family and those she befriended and for many years hosted her friends and family in her home when they faced difficult times.

Finally, Florence enjoyed an active career as owner and CFO of the Florand Company (a manufacturer of steel strapping and seals for the packaging industry), from which she never retired. Her love of numbers and puzzle solving made her responsibility for the financial aspects of the company, a joyful experience rather than a job.

She was very active in the First Catholic Slovak Union Jednota Branch 682 (St. George Lodge). Florence and her husband Andy were frequent contributors to St. Matthias Church and the Diocese of Youngstown.

Throughout the years, her favorite hobbies were solving puzzles, bowling, reading, watching old western movies, and like her husband, a good game of Dominoes.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her children, Mary Beth Daugherty, Andrew M. (Carol Jean) Hirt, Thomas J. (Mary Kay) Hirt, Suzanne (Kevin) Carney and Teresa (Michael) Aaron; foster-son Jesse Brandon (Lindy) Collins; her brothers, Dino Aldo Tessari and Anthony L. (Janet) Tessari; sisters-in-law, Diana (John) Tessari and Janet (Anthony) Tessari; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Hirt on April 16, 2016; her parents; her siblings, Palmira, Attilio, Mary, John and Michael; in-laws Ann (Hirt) and Michael DiPrizio, John Hirt, Stanley (Palmira) Frederick, Helen Irene (Dino) Tessari and Lois Dianne (Michael) Tessari; and her son-in-law, David Daugherty.

The family has entrusted the care of Florence to the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home on Main Street in Poland, Ohio where they will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21, from

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, June 22 at 10:45 a.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, material contributions be made to the charity of your choice in Florence’s name.

