Ferdinand P. Aey, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ferdinand P. “Ferd” Aey, 83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2021.

Mr. Aey was born May 22, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Edward B. and Martha P. Fleming Aey.

Ferd graduated from Struthers High School in 1956 where he excelled in multiple sports and enjoyed a close relationships with his classmates over the years.

On February 16, 1958, Ferd married Sally L. Ludt and they spent 63 years building a lovely life and family together.

He had a successful career in the insurance business and drove a school bus for Poland and Boardman School Districts for 35 years.

Ferd’s grandchildren were his pride and joy! He loved watching and supporting them at all their sporting events. He also looked forward to spending time with friends and family at Treasure Lake every year and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan.

Besides his wife Sally, Ferd leaves his six children, Edward (Denise), Fred, David (Diedra), Rodney, Scott (Barbara), and Suzanne (Craig) Tyler; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronald (Carol), Michael (Linda), Maureen Warner and Donna Maytas; two brothers-in-law, David (Sharon) Ludt and Timothy (Patricia) Ludt and his sister-in-law, Nancy Aey.

Besides his parents, Ferd was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Gerald.

Per Ferd’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

