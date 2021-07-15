Felix J. Carbon, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix J. Carbon, 50, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at his home.

Felix was born September 4, 1970 in Youngstown, a son of Felix and Kathleen Hoffman Carbon.

A lifelong area resident, Felix was a 1989 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Shortly after graduating, Felix enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Dahlgren until his honorable discharge with the rank of RMSA.

Returning to the area after his military service, Felix worked his entire career with General Motors in the fabrication plant. Felix also owned and operated the former Jon’s Bar in Campbell for five years.

Felix was an active member of the William Farr Masonic Lodge #672 in Girard.

Some of his favorite interests included fishing, cheering on the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers and beekeeping, a newer interest he took up the last several years. Felix will be lovingly remembered for his colorful storytelling ability, his love to entertain and make people happy and as a political pundit who was game for talking politics.

Felix is survived by his mother, Kathy of Struthers; father, Felix of Poland; sons, Aleczander Carbon of Pittsburgh and Leo Carbon of Poland; daughter, Katie of Kansas; sisters, Andrea (Frank) Donnadio of Poland and Sarah Carbon of Austintown; nephew, Jacob Derstine; nieces, Shelby Derstine, Drew Offerdahl, Ivy (Derek) Bennett and Piper Offerdahl; great-nephews, Jacob and Gunnar Derstine; his companion, Heather Burbick of Poland and his former wife and mother of his sons, Elisabeth Carbon of Youngstown.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 17 from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland. A Masonic ceremony will be held at 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

