Evelyn Mary Pesa, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Mary Pesa, 91, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Assumption Village.

Evelyn was born July 13, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Marguerite (Graham) Berger.

A lifelong area resident, Evelyn was a 1946 graduate of East High School.

On October 16, 1947, she married Raymond Pesa and they celebrated 65 years of marriage before his death on January 19, 2013.

Evelyn was primarily a dedicated homemaker but also held several jobs throughout her life, most notably Plakie Toys.

A devout Catholic, Evelyn was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church and was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary in her prayer life.

Proud of her Irish heritage, Evelyn enjoyed collecting Irish items, cheering on Notre Dame and celebrating her favorite holiday, St. Patrick’s Day. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Tina) Pesa of Waterville, Dale Pesa of Poland, R. Jeffrey (Jan) Pesa of Streetsboro and Kathleen (Edward) Maley of St. Augustine, Florida; brother, William Berger of Franklin Park, Ilinois; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Raymond, Evelyn was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas and Joseph Berger, Jr. and sister, Dorothea DeSiato.

Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours and a private funeral service will be held for the family.

Entombment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude and many thanks to the staff at the Assumption Village especially the skilled care unit for the care and attention given to Evelyn over the past several years. She was loved by all caregivers and a favorite of many.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 8, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.