Evelyn F. Robinson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn F. Robinson, 86, of Poland, died Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born December 20, 1932, in Canfield, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Stella (Davis) Clay and had been a lifelong area resident.

Evelyn grew up on a farm in Ellsworth and was a 1950 graduate of Goshen High School.

She had worked in the paint department at General Motors in Lordstown for 26 years.

She was an avid bowler, she enjoyed music and dancing and had raised Toy Poodles. Her true passion was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves her two children, James T. (Lorrie) Robinson II of Canfield and Vanessa Robinson of Powell, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Folsom, James T. Robinson III, Benjamin Robinson, Daphne Robinson, Daisy Robinson and four great-grandchildren, Selena, Arykah, Alexandria and Grayson. She also leaves her long-time partner, H. Ron Wilson.

Besides her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her two sisters, Daisy Symons and Dorothea Clay.

Per Evelyn’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

