Evelyn C. Queen, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn C. Queen, 98, or Ty-Ty as she was affectionately called, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 1, 2021, surrounded by loving family.

Evelyn was born on May 18, 1923, in Cleveland, Tennessee to Arnold L. and Toye M. (Simpson) Queen.

Evelyn had a singular focus in life, to live out Jesus’ great commands, loving the Lord her God with all her heart and loving her neighbors as herself. She never wavered from this goal and is now realizing her heavenly reward.

Evelyn was a graduate of Struthers High School and Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career included five years in neurosurgery at South Side Hospital, 12 years assisting Dr. Schlect, and additional years until retirement as an industrial R.N. with a local steel mill.

She was a long-time member and supporter of Bethel Friends Church and she very much loved the people of the church, the pastors, and spending time reading written sermons when she was no longer able to attend.



Evelyn was always a highlight of family gatherings. Her prayers and sage counsel will be sorely missed. Not a family member was untouched by her closeness to the Lord and her ability to deliver a word aptly spoken. Being pulled aside to hear from “Ty-Ty “ were special moments for all who knew her.

Until her final year, Evelyn was a resident at Harmony Village where she served as a full-time witness and regularly inspired other residents with her God-honoring bulletin boards that she immaculately decorated despite her failing eyesight.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Arnold E. Queen, Harold W. Queen, Chester R. Queen, and Herbert L. Queen; in-laws, Harry K. Perry, Annis Queen and Catherine Queen; as well as her nephew, Jonathan Queen.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth G. Perry, with whom she made her home for the last seven months; sister-in-law, Virginia Queen; a brother, Robert H. (Barbara) Queen; and 17 much loved nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethel Friends Women’s Missionary Society by giving at bethelfriends.com. The celebration of her life will be August 7, 2021 at Bethel Friends Church in Poland, Ohio. Visitation will be at 3:00 p.m. with the memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

