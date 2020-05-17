Eva Horkey, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Eva Bonnell Horkey, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her Poland home.

She was born April 3, 1930 in Furnace Run, Pennsylvania and was one of six children to Harold and Elsie (Calendar) Rumbarger.

After overcoming many adversities throughout her childhood, she was married on September 20, 1952 to her devoted husband, Mike Horkey. Together they raised two daughters.

Eva made her life as a homemaker who loved gardening. She enjoyed reading the Bible, drawing, arts and crafts and her favorite television programs.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; five brothers and sisters; her partner of many years, Herbert Hill.

She leaves behind her daughters, Michele (John) Cowden and Bonnell (Efrain) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Eva, John and Erin Cowden, Mike “Angel”, Adam and Aaron Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, Malachi, Alecia, Stephan, Alissa, Dominic and Brooklyn; step grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Gage and Savannah; four great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements of her private service are handled by the Cunningham Becker Funeral Home of Poland and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Rhodes of Bethel Friends in Poland.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eva Horkey, please visit our floral store.