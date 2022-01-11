YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Noday, 91, passed away at home early Monday morning, January 10, 2022, with his two daughters at his side.

Gene was born May 14, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Jennie (Mast) Noday and was the sixth child born of nine siblings.

He graduated from South High School with the class of 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

Although he didn’t have the opportunity to continue on with a formal college education, that did not hold him back from becoming a successful businessman. He started his career at Loblaw’s, where he was promoted to office manager.

It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Mary Jane, who also worked at Loblaw’s as a cashier. As he continued on his career path, he held positions at Sherwin Williams and Butler Wick, where he retired in 1999. However, Gene still felt he had more work to do and brought his compassion and grace to Becker Funeral Homes working part-time with the families they served until 2012.

He was also a member of the St. Luke Bocce League and a devoted member of the St. Luke Holy Name Society.

Gene was a man that anyone who knew him strived to be. He had compassion and grace for just about everything and everyone he encountered. His sense of humor was contagious, when you were around him all you could do is smile and laugh. He had a love for a lot of things in his life, especially sports and a good home-cooked meal, but he loved his family more than anything. Taking care of his family was his top priority. Above all else, the love story he shared with his wife is one that everybody knew. Gene and Mary Jane were married for 64 years and developed a love and bond that was extraordinary. Mary Jane passed away unexpectedly three weeks ago on December 19, 2020. As they say a true love story never ends, and Gene is now together again with his sweetheart in heaven.

Gene leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Debbie Ruse of Youngstown and Tina (Tony) Costanzo of Pittsburgh; siblings, William “Whitey” Noday of Florida, Mary Grace “Luna” (Charles) Wagner of Youngstown, Rudy (Barbara) Noday of Canfield, Rita Maiorana of Boardman; sister-in-law, Liz Santoro of Campbell; granddaughters, Gina (Mike) Hartnett of Florida, Ashley (Chris) Russo of Columbus and April (Patrick) McKee of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Savannah Hartnett and Luca Russo and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gene is reunited in heaven with his father and mother-in-law, Michael and Theresa (Marzano) Santoro; brothers, Anthony (Patricia) Noday and Louis (Mary) Noday; his sisters, Anne (Fred) Otte and Elizabeth “Chickie” Noday; brothers-in-law, Sam Maiorana and Anthony Santora; sister-in-law, Connie (Mike) Roberts; niece, Betty Noday; nephew, Michael Santoro; great-niece Gianin Noday Martin; and his beloved dog Cleo.

Gene’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all the amazing doctors and medical staff who helped treat and comfort him over the past year during his battle with cancer. The doctors include Dr. Sanaullah Khalid, Dr. Sayed Yossef, Dr. Carl Peterson, Dr. Thomas Chirichella and all their medical staff. They would also like to thank the Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley staff and nurses for the amazing care they provided during both Gene and Mary Jane’s end of life stages. A special thanks to Gene’s two nurses, Pete and Erin, who helped in his most critical time of care and allowed him to be at home until the very end.

Friends may call Friday from 4:00 – 7:000 p.m. at the Cunningham- Becker Funeral Home in Poland and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church.

A Mass of the Resurrection will follow Saturday, at 12:00 Noon at the church with Fr. Matthew Humerickhouse officiating.

Anyone who visits will be asked to wear a mask due to the continued surge of Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any monetary donations be made to the Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley-Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514 or to St. Luke’s Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman, Ohio 44512.