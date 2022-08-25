STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., 80, died Saturday evening, August 20, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks.

Eugene was born December 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene L. and Ethel Davies Fitch.

Eugene was a graduate of Lowellville High School and received his degree in theology from the Practical Bible Training School in Johnson City, New York.

While attending the school, he met fellow student and New York native, Patricia Damon. They were married on June 13, 1964 in New York and later returned to the Youngstown area, where they raised their four children. Eugene referred to Patty as God’s blessing to him and they shared 57 wonderful years together until her recent passing on January 19, 2022.

Eugene worked for Federal Wholesale in Hubbard for many years as a forklift operator in their warehouse, before opening his own plumbing business, Drain Doctor Plumbing. A self-taught plumber, Eugene had a love for his work and especially enjoyed meeting and talking with his clients, many who became friends. Eugene had the pleasure of working on many bathroom remodel jobs alongside his best friend, Bob Blower, who owned Bob’s Electrical. They made the consummate pair, one completing the plumbing and the other the electrical work.

A man of great faith, Eugene was a longtime member of Poland Village Baptist Church. At the church, he loved being involved with the youth, helping many years with Vacation Bible School and cooking for many of the church events. Eugene never met a stranger and loved talking with everyone he met, never missing the opportunity to share his love for Jesus in his conversations.

More recently, in his leisure time, he enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Ginger and watching car shows and Family Feud on television.

Eugene leaves to carry on his memory, his children, Priscilla (Russ) Sarkies of Boardman, Ohio, David (Deana) Fitch of Holland, Ohio and Rachel (David) Platt of Burghill, Ohio; grandchildren, Cody and Lola Johnson, Kaitlyn and Colin Fitch and Rainna and Dawson Platt; sister, Beverly (Gary) Kale of Magnolia and his faithful companion, Ginger.

In addition to his parents and wife, Eugene was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Michael Johnson and sister, Bonnie Agostinelli.

A private memorial service will be held at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

Interment will be at the Lowellville Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank Bob and Maize Blower for the many wonderful years of friendship, Pastor Brian Ethridge and Eugene’s brothers and sisters in Christ at Poland Village Baptist Church, for their prayers, cards and friendship. It meant the world to Eugene.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contribution’s in Eugene’s name to Poland Village Baptist Church, 79 Hill Drive, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.