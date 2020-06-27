Ethel May Sheely Tompkins, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel May Sheely Tompkins, 95, of Glenellen, formerly of Columbus, died Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Ethel was born January 29, 1925 in New Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Raymond and Sophia Geisman Sheely.

Raised in New Springfield, Ethel was a graduate of Petersburg High School and received her Bachelor Degree from Malone College. Ethel made her home in the Columbus area until returning to the area two years ago.

Ethel worked in clerical for Ohio Public Employee Retirement System and also gave 14 years to the former Friend’s Rescue Home. She was a member of the Friends Worship Center in Columbus.

Ethel is survived by her brother, Olin Sheely (Gloria Hum) of Poland and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Tompkins whom she married May 24, 1970; one brother, Ross Sheely and three sisters, Ruth Ackman, Marie Yost, and Twylah Schmidt.

A private service for Ethel was held this weekend at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Interment will be at the Firestone Cemetery in Columbiana.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.