Ethel M. Stephenson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel M. Stephenson, 84, died Tuesday afternoon, August 5, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Ethel was born January 1, 1936 in Struthers, a daughter of the late Andrew and Julia Kochemba Klapac.

A 1953 graduate of Struthers High School, Ethel continued her education at the Choffin School of Practical Nursing, receiving her LPN degree in 1966 and also attended Youngstown State University.

Mrs. Stephenson was employed at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital for 31 years as an anesthesia assistant, retiring in 1998.

Ethel was a member of Holy Family Parish in Poland and a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul.

For ten years, she enjoyed bowling with her fellow co-workers in the Y.O.H. Bowling League and also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

Her husband, James H. Stephenson, Sr., whom she married August 28, 1953, preceded her in death on July 28, 1999.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jerry) Shields of Struthers; son, James H. (Lisa) Stephenson, Jr. of Poland; sister, Ruth Klapac of Struthers; brothers, Andrew Klapac of Poland and John (Janet) Klapac of North Lima; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Patrick McLaughlin; son, Robert Stephenson; grandson, Neil Stephenson and sister, Mary Salerno.

Due to the pandemic, calling hours for family only will be held on Sunday, August 9 from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where a family only service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Ethel’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

