Ethel L. Strange, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel L. Strange, 94, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living with her family at her side.

Ethel was born January 4, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Leo and Ruth Whan Gorby. She was raised in Youngstown and made her home in Boardman.

A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Ethel received her Bachelor’s Degree from Westminster College where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.

Ethel was a secretary in the purchasing department of the Youngstown Sheet & Tube and later served as the Director of Safety Services for the Mahoning Chapter of the American Red Cross. Her career at the American Red Cross also encompassed volunteering for 55 years and serving on the board for 28 years.

Active in the community, Ethel was a member of the Mahoning County Young Republicans and served as a part-time clerk at the Mahoning County Board of Elections. Ethel was a staff member of the National Aquatic School where she was a water safety instructor trainer, teaching both swimming and life guarding at Youngstown City Pools, Wildwood Lake, YMCA and the YWCA where she also served on the board of directors. Ethel was certified and taught First Aid and CPR and was both a Camp Fire and Girl Scout Leader. Unusual as it sounds for dedicated NFL fans in the area, Ethel liked the Cleveland Browns, but was a true fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She loved golfing, swimming and camping and enjoyed her summers at the family home at Marblehead.

Ethel was a life-long member of the Brownlee Woods Presbyterian Church, now known as Heritage Presbyterian Church

Her husband of 57 years, John A. Strange, whom she married February 22, 1947, died October 5, 2004. Ethel leaves her daughter, Susan (John) Denoon of Galion, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Peggy Strange of Boardman, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jon (Amandine) Strange of Arizona, Todd (Katie) Strange of Columbus, Ohio, Heather Strange of Cincinnati, Ohio, Shane Denoon of Long Island, New York and Stacy (Ben) Shipley of Delaware, Ohio and seven great-grandchildren, Reece and Reagan Shipley, Chloe and Carley Strange and Alyssa, Zach and Lala Strange.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ethel was preceded in death by her son, John D. Strange; sister, Mildred (Paul) Hazlett and sister-in-law, Kathleen Strange.

Friends will be received Sunday, September 20 from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A service celebrating Ethel’s life will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Chaplain Lori Pugh officiating.

Contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice.

Ethel’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care Ethel received from the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living.

Due to COVID19, we request that visitors wear a mask, honor the six-foot rule and do not linger after seeing Ethel’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ethel L. (Gorby) Strange, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: