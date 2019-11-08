Esther M. Boyce, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther M. Boyce, 95, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Esther was born on January 24, 1924 in Pavonia, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Voll) Henry. She was born and raised on a rural farm, which is still owned by her family today.

After graduating from a small one room classroom, Esther joined the United States Women’s Army Corps to help with the war efforts during World War II. She met her future husband James T. Boyce, while she lovingly cared for him in a hospital as he was recovering from being a prisoner of war for three and a half years. They were wed on December 16, 1945 and were happily married for 61 years, until his passing on August 17, 2006.

As her husband, Lieutenant Colonel James Boyce pursued his military career, Esther took on the primary role of homemaker and raised their five children. Together, they traveled and lived all across the United States and Japan during his 33 year military career. After his retirement, they settled in New Middletown, Ohio, where they created a home that would later host many memorable family gatherings. Once settled in New Middletown, Esther went back to school and received her real estate license and began a career with Suburban Realty for almost ten years.

Mrs. Boyce loved creating perennial flower gardens and planting her annual vegetable garden at her home. Throughout the years, she enjoyed making all sorts of crafts, knitting and crocheting, gifting a personalized Christmas stocking for each member of her family. Over the years, her family was the lucky recipients of her wonderful cooking and always looked forward to her delicious homemade dinner rolls.

Mrs. Boyce was a longtime member of the Republican Women’s Club and served as a past president to the Garden Club in New Middletown. She also was a talented bridge player and belonged to several clubs, playing weekly for many years.

Esther is survived by her children, Timothy (Tania) Boyce of Millbrook, Alabama, Shellee Boyce of New Middletown, Brenda Boyce of Northfield, and Michael J. (Teresa) Boyce of New Middletown; two sisters, Virginia Baumberger and Joan (Blake) Kirsch, all of Pavonia; sister-in-law, Helen Sweeney of Gainesville, Florida; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Esther was preceded in death by her daughter, Priscilla Blanchard; two sisters, Mary Jane Boebel and Frances Henry and her brother, Sherman Henry.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 13 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Boyce will be interred at the Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Boyce’s name to the Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

