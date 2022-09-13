LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther J. Mogg, 82, of Lowellville, died peacefully Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

She was born February 23, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of Julius and Alberta (Westover) Lisko and had been a lifelong area resident.

Esther was known for her fabulous cooking and had cooked for several staple restaurants, including two of her own, Big Bite and the Phoenix House Senior Living.

She was a member of Eagles Post 213 in Youngstown and a member of the Catholic War Vets.

Esther enjoyed playing bingo, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family.

Her husband, Karl F. Mogg III, whom she married on August 21, 1981, died in 1996.

Esther leaves four children, Herb Hughes of Michigan, Shelly Hughes of Lowellville, Stacy Hughes (John Moschella) of New Springfield and Tracy Hughes (Steve Pavuk) of New Middletown; seven stepchildren; her siblings, Darlene Drovdlic of North Canton, Linda Lisko of California, Jack Kudary of Florida, Dave Kudary of Niles and Cindy Dickey of Youngstown; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Mogg; her mother, Alberta Kudary and her father, Julius Lisko.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a fellowship dinner at the Becker Family Center in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

