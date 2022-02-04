STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Elaine Watt, 79, of Struthers, passed away Wednesday morning, February 2, 2022.

Esther was born on May 14, 1942 to Harold and Ruth (Boyd) Yauman of Struthers.

After Esther graduated from Struthers High School in 1960, she went on to study nursing at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Esther began her nursing career as a registered nurse at South Side Hospital in Youngstown and later at Woodside Receiving Hospital, also in Youngstown.

Esther married her high school sweetheart, James Watt, on February 22, 1964 and soon after, stepped away from nursing to lovingly raise her five sons in their active home on Overlook Boulevard in Struthers.

Through the years, Esther enjoyed gardening, participating in card clubs, playing bingo, being a member of bowling leagues and showing Irish Setter dogs. Esther was an avid family genealogist through the years and proudly traced back three family trees. In her retirement, Esther found her true passion and became a fixture on the garage sale circuit. She loved buying hidden treasures and reselling them on eBay. She loved sharing the stories of her exciting finds and the people she talked to all over the world. Esther loved cooking for her family and friends during the holidays and for family reunions and she particularly loved hosting beach vacations with her family at Ocean City, Maryland and Virginia Beach, Virginia. A highlight of her life was when all five of her sons and their families were together.

Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Beatty, Esther is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim Watt; sons, Jeff of Madison, Ohio, Greg of Arlington, Massachusetts, Brian of Campbell, Ohio, Dan (Tricia) of Seven Hills, Ohio and Eric (Ann) of Osceola, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jorden, Marley, Elijah, Charlie, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Carter and Kaylee; two siblings, Dr. Beth Yauman of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Roger (Kim) Yauman of Alliance, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews that reside the world over.

Esther’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Don, Marilyn and Jacob Watt for their care and support of Esther over the past year.

Esther’s family will receive friends, Monday, February 7, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Esther’s life on Tuesday, February 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Operation Smile at OperationSmile.org.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.