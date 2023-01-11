YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Essie J. Treharne, 69, formerly of Springfield Township, passed away suddenly in the Emergency Room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Essie was born April 27, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Melvin and Alma (Snyder) Shoemaker.

She attended Springfield Local High School and was a raised in Springfield Township until moving to the Youngstown area several years ago.

Essie was a hairdresser for over 20 years and owned and operated A & E Hair Fashion in New Middletown. She owned and operated 2 A-T Cleaners in Youngstown for five years. Essie later worked for Comprehensive Logistics on Victoria Road for 14 years as a forklift operator and served as the union representative and lead negotiator.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very a caring woman and very outspoken. “If she didn’t say it, her eyes did.” In her free time, Essie loved going on casino trips.

Essie is survived by three children, Angela M. Lengyel of Petersburg, Dawn King of Youngstown and David J. (Lydia) Lengyel of Youngstown; two stepchildren, Chad Treharne of Struthers and Deana (Mike) Julia of Mount Dora, Florida; 14 grandchildren, Tyler, Alyssa and husband, Shawn, Leah, Kadence, Vincent, Mya, Abby, Hector, Allyson, Alan, Xavier, Dominick, Logan and Kennith; two great-grandchildren, Shawn, Jr. and Carter and her fiance’, Keith Pugh of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Besides her parents, Essie was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Arthur R. Treharne, whom she married on March 3, 1984 and died on March 26, 2018; a grandson, Brandon Leonelli; her son-in-law, Scott King; brother, Danny Shoemaker and five sisters, Nancy Jackson, Diana Treharne, Carol Bailey, Sandra Deffenbaugh and infant sister, Cindy Shoemaker.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

