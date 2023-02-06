LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erwin Jacob Bowmaster, 84, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Healthcare Center in New Middletown, Ohio.

Erwin, known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born July 11, 1938 in Lowellville, Ohio, a son of the late William and Catherine (Crum) Bowmaster.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

After his time in the service, Jake returned to the Mahoning Valley and worked for Panelmatic Youngstown, Inc. for over 36 years, retiring as a purchasing agent in 2000.

Jake was an outdoorsman, a member of the Lowellville Rod & Gun Club, the Mahoning Valley Polo Association, an avid Corvette enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows in the area.

Jake is survived by his aunt, Hilda M. Weeks of Poland, OH; two cousins, Timothy E. (Kim) Weeks of Melbourne, Florida and Thomas W. (Tina) Weeks of Almont, Michigan and their children, Joseph and Christina and special friend, Shirley Bengala of Kinsman, Ohio.

Per Jake’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Per Jake's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

