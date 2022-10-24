LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest W. Smith, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home.

Ernest, known by his family and friends as “Ernie,” was born November 9, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and Anna (Hamilton) Smith.

He graduated from Lowellville High School in 1978 and was a lifelong resident of Lowellville.

Ernie worked for Insulated Glass Specialty in Lowellville for 20 years until they closed. He became an auto mechanic for Pitt Stop in Hubbard and later was a truck driver for CPC in North Lima, retiring in 2020 after working for 42 years.

He was a devoted husband, father and brother. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and coaching baseball.

Ernie was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed his fantasy football league in which he played for 15 years. In his free time, Ernie enjoyed working on antique cars, owning and treasuring his 1966 Chevrolet Corvair, and his 1984 Chevrolet Corvette. When his daughter Cora was growing up, Ernie coached her baseball teams. He was a baseball coach for over 10 years.

Ernie is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Diana S. Thomas, whom he married on March 3, 1988; a daughter, Cora A. Smith of Hubbard, Ohio; a sister, Cheryl Mamula of Lowellville, Ohio; a niece, Jennifer (Lance) Anderson of Struthers, Ohio; two great-nieces, Cassidy Smith and Claire Marie Anderson, both of Struthers, Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Dewar of Tampa, Florida.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. There will be a memorial service celebrating Ernie’s life to follow at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Ernie’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.