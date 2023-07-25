LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest Ramunno, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

He was born November 16, 1937 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ernest Sr and Minnie (Altiero) Ramunno.

Ernest was a 1955 graduate of Lowellville High School and continued his education at Youngstown State University, earning both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Administration.

He taught 5th, 6th, and 7th grades, each for 10 years, at Canfield Middle School. He belonged to the Mahoning County Teacher’s Association, Northeast Ohio Teacher’s Association, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and the Ohio Education.

His main focus was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also enjoying conversing with friends and family.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 65 years, the former Genevieve Pantana, whom he married April 26, 1958; his children, Karen (William, Jr.) Fallat of Lowellville and Anthony (Jane) Ramunno of Dayton, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Gina (Travis) Roth, Lauren (Ron Jr.) Gerberry, Jamie (Brian) Binegar, and Patrick Naples III; his great-grandchildren, Mason, Kinslee, and Preston Roth, Alexander, Jacob, and Anna Gerberry, and Olivia and Grayson Binegar; and his sister, Anita Mediate of Lowellville.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Carol Hynes and Sam Ramunno.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville. An additional hour of calling will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. followed by prayers at 10:30 a.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, celebrated by Fr. Martin Celuch. He will be laid to rest in the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.