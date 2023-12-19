YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest G. Morse, 74, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born June 15, 1949, in Kinsman, a son of the late Ernest and Julia (Rogers) Morse.

He graduated from Joseph Badger High School and then went to school to learn plumbing and pipe-fitting.

He was a member of the UA Local 396, which gave him the opportunity to work with many of the local businesses in our area including Roth Brothers, and most recently as a service manager for Western Reserve Mechanical. He was a dedicated and hard worker.

He was in the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Austintown, and was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, having served as a Master of the Youngstown Lodge, now known as Wick Lodge #481 or Col. Jay Hillman Lodge.

In his spare time, he loved fishing on Lake Erie and in earlier years, enjoyed hunting.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Carol Ausnehmer whom he married November 21, 1970 and lovingly celebrated 53 years together; his children, Ernest F. (Theresa) Morse of Boardman and Traci Morse of Clearwater, Florida; his grandchildren, Madelyn Merlo, Caroline and Ella Morse; his siblings, Colleen (Richard) Hartman of Cortland, Susan (Ron) Wolford of Vernon, Julie Morse of Kinsman and Franz Morse of Easley, South Carolina, along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Nettie Carmichael, Almedah Evans, Mary Bishop, Bessie Siekkinen and Frances Hindes.

Per Ernest’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. He will be cremated and entombed at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest G. Morse, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.