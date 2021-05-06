Ernest “Ernie” W. Vaupel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest W. Vaupel, 83, passed away after a struggle with cancer, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Ernest, known by his family and friends as “Ernie,” was born October 13, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Harry and Edith (Davies) Vaupel.

He attended South High School in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

After high school, Ernie served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957, where he received an honorable discharge.

After serving in the military, he returned to the Youngstown area and worked for The East Ohio Gas Company, retiring as an inspector in 1993, after 30 years of service.

Ernie was a member of Christ Church Presbyterian in Youngstown.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed sky diving, scuba diving, power parachuting, trap shooting, fishing and just being in the great outdoors.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Ernie is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Dorothy “Dottie” Jordan, whom he married on November 30, 1957; three daughters, Wendy (Greg) Gallagher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jill (John) Kernan of Dublin, Ohio and Sharon (Greg) Sawyer of Boardman, Ohio; six grandchildren, Ryan (Laura) Kernan, Shannon Kernan, Megan Sawyer, Rachel Gallagher, Katelyn Sawyer and Julia Gallagher; one great-grandson, Nathan Kernan. He also leaves his best friend and brother-in-law, Stephen Jordan and his wife, Donna, of Saunderstown, Rhode Island and their children.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, followed by a funeral service at Noon at the funeral home with Reverend Mark A. Thompson officiating. Due to COVD-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice – Greater Youngstown, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 6100 Rockside Woods, Blvd. N #445, Independence, OH 44131 in memory of Ernie.

