Erminio Malvestuto, Poland, Ohio

Erminio Malvestuto of Poland, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, March 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth hospital in Boardman.

Erminio was born March 15, 1929 in Sulmona, Italy. He was a son of Giuseppi and Maria Malvestuto.

Erminio traveled through South America working construction before moving to Canada and eventually, Youngstown, Ohio, where he was a member of Carpenter’s local union 171.

Erminio met his wife, Violet (Colangelo) and they married on July 29, 1961. They would have celebrated their 59th Anniversary this year.

Before his illness, Erminio was an avid bowler and loved to play bocce and attend Youngstown State football games. He was a member of the Sulmona and Pacentrano clubs.

He loved tending to his garden and enjoyed old western movies and Italian music. He loved spending time with his family, eating, laughing and making jokes.

Erminio leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Violet; children, Joseph (Toni) Malvestuto, Lou (Bonnie) Malvestuto, Mary (Calvin) Pannunzio and Theresa Malvestuto. He also leaves grandchildren that he loved greatly: Christopher (Lindsay) Lozano, Joey Malvestuto, Jeordie Malvestuto and a great grandchild, Bentley Lozano. He will be sadly missed by sisters: Vincenza Bevilaqua, Anna (Sal) LaGuardia, Giovanna Lucente and Alma DiIorio; sisters-in-law, Judy Malvestuto, Josephine and her husband, Frank Rubino and a close-knit Italian family filled with a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was proceeded in death by a sister, Gina and her husband, Panfilo Iudiciani, a brother, Domenic Malvestuto and brothers-in-law, Felice Iudiciani, Tony Lucente, Benjamin and his wife, Barbara and Tony Colangelo.

A funeral service will be held 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 4:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.

